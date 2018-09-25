Grantsville selects contractor for phase one of Main Street upgrade project

The Grantsville City Council selected the contractor for the first phase of its $8 million project to replace water and sewer lines under Main Street during its Sept. 19 meeting.

A total of seven qualified bids were submitted for the city’s project and reviewed by Jones & DeMille Engineering, the firm hired to provide engineering services and consultation. The bids were only for the first phase of the project, but contractors had to submit estimated costs for the entire project.

The first phase of the project includes asphalt, installation of a new section of 12-inch PVC pipe, replacement of service connections, installation of a new fire hydrant and other miscellaneous installations and services, such as traffic control.

Jones & DeMille recommended the city select Whitaker Construction of Brigham City, which had the lowest bid and the highest score from a seven-member committee, including two Grantsville City employees. The city has worked with Whitaker Construction on previous projects and its bid, $1.2 million, was $10,000 less than the bid from Newman Construction, Inc. of Riverton.

Replacing the water and sewer lines under Main Street is expected to cost more than $8 million and the city is expected to pay $2 million up front. The work is scheduled for completion prior to a Utah Department of Transportation project to resurface the roadway in summer 2019.

Whitaker Construction’s combined bid for construction on both phases of the project came in at $7.7 million, which was lowest, ahead of Newman Construction’s bid of $8.3 million.

The cost of the engineering, which includes the design and construction management, is expected to be about 10 percent of the total cost of the project.