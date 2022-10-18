Grantsville seniors shine in 3-0 win over Ogden on senior night 

On Oct. 11, seniors Emily Ware, Brylee Castagno and Kaitlyn Nordgren played their final home game for the Cowboys, each playing an integral part in Grantsville’s 3-0 win over Ogden.

With the win, the Cowboys improved their season record to 18-8 and positioned themselves well for the state tournament.

With one Region 13 game remaining, Grantsville is currently in third place with a chance to move into a tie for second if they beat Ben Lomond on Tuesday and Morgan defeats Ogden. The final RPI for the season, which determines seeding for state, will be released Oct. 19 at 9:00 am.

During the game against the Tigers, Ware tallied seven kills, eight blocks and a serving ace while Castagno added five blocks and four kills. Nordren put up 23 assists, three kills, two, blocks and an ace.

Coach Kelbey Fisher praised his senior players for their leadership, positive attitudes and unique skills that each brings to the team.

“Brylee changed positions this year from outside hitter to right side hitter and has been outstanding on her defense,” he said. “Her offense has been rolling because of her determination.

“Kaitlyn has worked tremendously hard to improve her setting and serving, and her work is truly paying off.

The Cowboys opened their first set against the Tigers with a 25-19 victory. They jumped out to a 9-3 lead and expanded it to 17-9. Ogden came back to within three at 20-17, with a series of tips right behind the block. A back row hit by sophomore Brooklyn Berrett, that landed on Ogden’s endline, stopped their run and pushed the lead to 21-17.

Grantsville finished off the game behind an ace by Nordgren and a kill by Castagno.

In the second set, the Cowboys took a 3-1 lead, but they soon found themselves down 6-10 behind more tips from the Ogden front line. Both teams battled with Odgen maintaining the lead until Grantsville came back from down 14-19 and tied the score at 21-21.

Moving through ties at 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24, the Cowboys pulled ahead as Nordgren sent Castagno a backset that she killed to take a 25-24 lead.

On the next point, Ogden hit their ball into the net to give Grantsville the 26-24 set.

The Cowboys carried their momentum into the third game and jumped out to a 5-1 before Ogden responded with a tip to the center.

Although Ogden came within two at 9-7 and 17-15, a complete team effort led Grantsville to the 25-18 victory.

Berrett recorded nine kills on the night and junior Aliyah Fernanez tallied six. Sophomore serving specialist Eliza Smith recorded four aces with Berrett and libero Avery Allred nailing two aces each.

Allred received 23 balls and Berrett 21 with Allred tallying 22 digs as well.

“After a strong showing at the Sevier Volleyball tournament in Richfield, the girls had strong motivation and confidence for the game tonight,” Fisher said. They are playing really well together and have a lot of trust within each other.”

“Our block came ready for their hitters and got them out of system. They got a lot of tips down that we took too long to adjust, but then we figured it out and got more scrappy.”