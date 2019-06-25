Grantsville set to approve General Plan in August

City hosted third public meeting on plan at high school ♦

Grantsville City held its third public meeting Thursday night to gain citizen input on the city’s proposed General Plan at Grantsville High School.

About 25 people attended. After looking at proposed land use maps at the meeting, some provided comments.

Public concerns included lack of established areas for future commercial development, overall concern about water for future development, traffic congestion and maintaining a rural feel to the community.

Barry Bunderson suggested possibly locating small pockets of commercial zones near residential developments so people would not always need to drive to the center of town to shop.

Lyle Lawton said there was very limited space on the land use map for businesses.

“There needs to be areas where businesses can locate,” he said. “Businesses also pay higher property taxes to the city than residences.”

Another resident stressed the need to make sure water issues are addressed in connection with all developments.

Drew Allen, a former city planning commission member, suggested city officials be creative in planning with tradeoffs to preserve open space and at the same time provide higher density housing areas. He said high density areas could be located in areas adjacent to several acres of greenspace for farming.

Craig Anderson said the General Plan is the least binding of city documents and easily adjusted to meet future needs. He said it is hard to channel where commercial development will eventually occur and that water issues are handled through development agreements with the city.

The General Plan includes sections on land use maps, community vision, economic development, transportation, housing, open space, recreation and information about water.

Planning consultant Mike Hanson, of Rural Community Consultants of Springville, said his group takes into consideration items discussed at Thursday’s meeting and updates the plan.

He stressed that the plan does not change any current zones for properties. He said people were concerned that their properties were being rezoned. Hanson said rezones must be instigated by property owners themselves.

Grantsville residents who would like to comment on the latest version of the General Plan can do so at the next city planning commission meeting on July 11, said Jaime Topham, planning commission chairwoman. The General Plan can be reviewed at grantsvilleplan.org.

After the plan is reviewed by the planning commission, it will be reviewed for final approval by the Grantsville City Council, possibly by August.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen said a steering committee of members from the City Council and planning commission have been working with the consultants on the document since November.

Grantsville received a $60,000 grant from the Wasatch Front Regional Council to help update the General Plan.