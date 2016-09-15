Grantsville set to open region

Tooele, Stansbury to face Ridgeline and Judge in league ♦

At last, the wait is over.

It’s been a month of David-vs.-Goliath football for Grantsville High School with a brutal pre-region schedule against teams more than twice its size, and the Cowboys have come out of the gauntlet relatively unscathed — at least in terms of injury, which was a major concern.

Senior running back Riley Smith said illness has been more of a concern than injury for the team, himself having just recovered from a sinus infection.

“We’ve been getting sick this past week with colds and flus,” he said. “We’re all healing, we’re all moving on. We’re just ready for the region to start. I mean, playing these schools almost two times, three times bigger than us, it’s kind of a tough preseason. But now playing these teams that are maybe our size and our level of competition, hopefully we can start winning ball games.”

Head coach Loren Anderson said even with the highly elevated talent of Desert Hills, Stansbury and Tooele teams the Cowboys faced in the pre-region season, he didn’t think his team played as well as he would have liked — at least not consistently.

“Now they start to count,” he said. “Everything’s a lot larger. The mistakes become bigger and whatnot. We’re just going to get ready to play this week, have a good week of practice and get after them.”

Anderson said the Cougars lost quite a bit of talent to graduation last season, though they will have senior quarterback Cole Bertoch.

Union is coming off its only win of the season so far, a 37-14 home win over Richfield, in which Bertoch recorded 278 total offensive yards and connected with senior receiver Tyler Swain for half of the Cougar touchdowns.

The Cougars were shut out in losses to Park City and Uintah earlier this season.

Smith said the Cowboys are a little more prepared for Union after playing against similar spread offenses in the Cyprus and Desert Hills games.

“We’re just trying to take leadership of this team,” he said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Grantsville High School.

Tooele at Ridgeline

The Buffs will visit newly created Ridgeline this week in what will likely become a battle for a first-round bye in the state playoffs at the end of the season.

Tooele won three games to open the season and fell to rival Stansbury in a close 27-20 contest at home. The Buffalo running game averaged more than 430 yards in the three wins and 209 in the one loss so far this season.

Senior running back Lincoln Powers earned more than 130 yards on the ground in all four games and has five touchdowns on the year. He was the only back not significantly hampered in the Stansbury loss and is expected to continue shouldering most of the load this week.

Ridgeline’s defense has allowed an average of less than a touchdown in the last three weeks, which may cause Tooele some grief. Against Provo, the Riverhawks held their opponents to 13 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday in Millville, Utah.

Stansbury at Judge

The Stallions are 3-1 so far this season with a notable 27-20 win over 3AA semifinalist Tooele on Friday.

Even with injuries to key players like junior fullback McCoy Didericksen and quarterback Mitch McIntyre, who played in one and two games, respectively, before returning last weekend, the Stallions have averaged just shy of 375 rushing yards per game.

In their absence, senior running back Casey Roberts has scored a team-high seven touchdowns on two 100-plus-yard games. Look for him, senior fullback Matt McIntyre, Didericksen and Mitch McIntyre to split touches with few passing plays.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs haven’t looked like the traditional power worthy of a Catholic high school football jersey with four straight losses to open the season. Winless in the 3AA North region, Judge senior quarterback Jack Boomer threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the opener against Logan. Two of his passes went for big yardage, comprising 124 of his 187 passing yards. Senior running back Ryan Kenny broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown, padding his total to 106 yards on four carries.

Defensively, Judge has allowed opposing offenses to put up an average of well over 350 yards per game. It will be a tough task for the Bulldogs to stop a high-powered offense like Stansbury’s, even with home-field advantage.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday in Salt Lake City.