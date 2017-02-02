Grantsville shed fire ruins prized saddles

A tack shed sustained heavy damage in a fire at a home on Old Lincoln Highway in Grantsville Tuesday afternoon.

The Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes and before it spread to other sheds and structures on the property, according to Grantsville Fire Chief Casey Phillips.

The rear wall and roof of the shed were heavily damaged by the fire and efforts to extinguish it, but Phillips said it’s unknown if the structure is salvageable. Several saddles, which were prizes from rodeo competitions, were destroyed by the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but Phillips said the homeowner told firefighters something hot, such as a branding iron, in the shed could have started the blaze.

Mutual aid from North Tooele Fire District was dispatched to the fire but Phillips said the call for support was canceled in route due to the fire being extinguished.