Grantsville shooting leaves 4 dead, 1 injured

The victims of a shooting Friday night that left four people dead and one injured were identified during a press conference at Grantsville City Hall on Monday afternoon.

According to the Grantsville City Police Department, among the deceased were: Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Mathew Haynie, 14, and Maylan Haynie, 12.

The fifth victim, who was taken to a hospital Friday night and has since been released, was identified as Colin Haynie, 50.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Granstville police responded to a 911 call at 93 S. Eastmoor Drive in Grantsville.

Upon entering the residence, police found the four deceased victims. Police cleared the home and secured it until the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services arrived to investigate the crime scene.

According to Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields, a teenage male suspect was taken into custody Friday night.

A third party who decided to visit the house following the incident drove the suspect and the fifth victim to Mountain West Medical Center. The third party is also reported to have called 911 on the way to the hospital.

The juvenile suspect surrendered to police custody peacefully upon arriving at the hospital, but refused to speak with detectives about the matter.

The teenage suspect was taken into the Juvenile Youth Detention Center and booked on four charges of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm, according to Grantsville police.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time until formal charges have been filed.

Grantsville police confirmed that the four deceased victims and the survivor are from the same family and were living in the home at the time of the incident. The suspect was also a resident of the home, according to Grantsville police.

The State Crime Lab, the Tooele City Sheriff, and the Tooele City Police, as well as the Highway Patrol, and Grantsville City Police, all responded to the home Friday evening. The State Crime Lab was on scene until early Saturday morning.

Tooele County School District officials will work with their crisis team to give counseling to students who may need it.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the events that occurred last night in Grantsville. We want to express our sincere condolences to those who have been impacted by this tragic situation,” said the school district in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The incident on Friday was among one of Utah’s worst mass shootings in history and Grantsville’s first homicide in years.

In response to the incident, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted, “Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out of Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives. Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tight. And remember, love, not hate, will heal broken individuals and families.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall was on the scene Friday night, offering condolences and reassurance to responders.

“This is a tragedy for the family and to our entire community,” he said.

Grantsville police continue to investigate the shooting.

“Detectives are tirelessly gathering more information in the case,” Grantsville police stated in the press conference Monday. “It is an active investigation and to protect the integrity of the case, more details will be released at a later time. We appreciate your patience and support.”

Grantsville police would also like the public to respect the family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers.

At press time today a fundraiser for the family on the Tooele County 411 Facebook page has received several thousand dollars. The funds are being collected to help the family with funeral, medical, repairs, and related expenses.