Grantsville Sociable set for Saturday

After 134 years, the Grantsville Sociable continues on — even as the community that hosts it has changed and grown.

This year’s theme, “In Our Neighborhoods,” will spotlight the unique neighborhoods in the city while serving as a welcome to newer residents who haven’t taken part in the Sociable yet, according to co-chairs Kristine Vera and Neil Critchlow.

“We just want to celebrate the happenings in the neighborhoods in Grantsville and kind of how they’ve developed throughout the years,” Vera said.

Critchlow acknowledged the city has undergone a lot of change, especially in the past 20 to 30 years.

“We want people that are here in Grantsville to understand that they’re welcome and we appreciate them and they’re part of our town,” he said.

Vera said the Sociable is a great place to reconnect with old friends, make new friends and experience the history of Grantsville, for both newer and long-term residents.

“We want them to see what it’s all about and be a part of it, because they’re part of our town and we want everyone to feel that they’re part of our town,” Vera said.

Festivities begin this Saturday at Grantsville High School, with the car show beginning at 11 a.m. and the honored guest reception beginning at noon. There will be programs at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., with dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and live music and dancing from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Soelberg’s in Grantsville and Stansbury Park, as well as online through the Grantsville Sociable Facebook page.

There were about 1,200 attendees at last year’s Sociable, Critchlow said, and they’re expecting a similar turnout this year. The Sociable extended an invitation to around 250 honored guests, who are residents 75 years old and older.

The program and live music will be provided by residents of the town, ranging for kids up through the adult crowd. Some additions this year include new performers and new acts — including opera.

“We have just a lot of talent in our town,” Critchlow said.

In addition to talent, Critchlow and Vera had high praise for the hard work and dedication of the volunteers to the committees that make the Sociable possible.

“I’ve really loved working with our committees,” Vera said. “They are fabulous. Hard, hard working people.”

Critchlow said being a co-chair was made easier by the proactive volunteers, who make the event possible. The new co-chairs will also be announced on Saturday during the festivities.

“It’s not one of those things where you have to stand and say ‘Well, I need you to do this, I need you to do this,’” he said. “They just do things, because they’re just that kind of people.”