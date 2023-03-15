Grantsville Sociable to be held this weekend

The 139-year tradition of the Grantsville Sociable will take place this weekend with Chad Johnson and Suzanne Capell as co-chairs.

This year’s theme is “We are Grantsville.”

“This is all about the community,” Johnson said. “A lot of people who have moved to Grantsville don’t know what the Sociable is … Our goal in this theme, ‘We are Grantsville,’ is to make people feel welcome, so that everyone in Grantsville, whether they’ve just moved here or they’ve lived here their whole life, will feel equally welcome and part of this community event.”

The event this year will kick off on Thursday, March 16 with the Children’s Sociable.

During the day, all of the Grantsville school children will venture down to Grantsville High School to watch the talent show, which includes performances by their peers.

On Thursday evening, the children will perform again at 5 and 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Admission is $3 for the evening performances. Cash or card will be accepted at the door. Tickets for the adult’s Sociable will also be available at the same time.

“The Children’s Sociable is going to be amazing,” Capell said. “Chad and I were both able to sit through the tryouts and there was a lot of great talent there. I’m super excited.”

Kicking off the big day of the “Grantsville Sociable,”once known as the “Old Folks Sociable,” there will be a car show beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

In previous years, the car show has been held on the lawn of Grantsville High School but it may be moved to a nearby parking lot, because the grass might be too wet, according to Johnson. Nevertheless, it will be somewhere near the high school.

The car show will end at 4 p.m.

There will be an honored guest reception with lunch for those over the age of 75 beginning at noon.

The first program, much like an adult talent show, will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will also be another show at 5 p.m.

“The show will be amazing,” Capell said. “They’ve put together a program where you can come and relax, enjoy the evening, forget about your worries, and have a good time with family and friends. I think that’s exactly what will be accomplished from this program.”

Dinner this year will run from 4-8 p.m. Dinner will include roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, rolls, salad with homemade ranch, and Soelberg’s famous eclairs.

From 5-11 p.m. there will also be a live band and dancing.

A big part of the day will include decorations in the hall, according to Johnson.

“Our hall decorating committee has done an awesome job with decorating this year,” Johnson said. “The decorations will depict what Grantsville is and different aspects of our history.”

Tickets to the Sociable are on sale currently for $20. They can be purchased at Soelberg’s and Grantsville City Hall. Right now only cash is being accepted. To purchase a ticket with a card, please visit the Sociable’s website at www.grantsvillesociable.com.

On the day of the program, tickets will be available for $22 at the door, and cash or card will be accepted.

A personal invitation to the Sociable has been sent to each household in Grantsville, Johnson said.

“We are hoping that they accept that invitation,” he said.

“This will be well worth your time,” Johnsons said. “You will feel the power of our community, the special nature of our history—who we are, who we were, and who we are going to be. This will be a special day.”

Capell was born and raised in Australia and moved to Grantsville around 25 years ago. She has four children who have all graduated from Grantsville High School. Capell feels at home in Granstville even though she wasn’t born and raised here.

“I’m proud to call Grantsville home,” she said. “I love living here and I hope to live here for as long as I can … I have a great love for this community and I love being a part of it.”

Johnson was born and raised in Grantsville. He wasn’t an avid sociable-goer until 2019 when his friend asked him to be a Sociable chair. Many of Johnson’s relatives have been Sociable chairs, and when Johnson found out, he was pleased to serve.

“My dad and both my grandpas have been co-chairmen of the Sociable,” he said. “What a privilege it is for me to come behind them and do that.”

Johnson and Capell want to thank the volunteers who have helped them put on this year’s event.