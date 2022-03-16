Grantsville Sociable to return this weekend

The Grantsville Sociable will return this weekend after two long, pandemic years with Darrin Rowberry and Shellie Eyre as co-chairs.

This year’s theme is “Grantsville: City of a million dreams.”

The 136th Sociable will kick off this year on Thursday with the Children’s Sociable.

During the day, all of the Grantsville schools will venture down to Grantsville High School to watch the Children’s Sociable, which includes performances by children and is like a talent show.

On Thursday evening, the children will perform again at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 at the door and only cash will be accepted.

The big, semi-formal event, once known as the “Old Folks Sociable,” but now just known as the “Grantsville Sociable” will kick off on Saturday at Grantsville High School where festivities will be held, with a free car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, those 75 and older, all who should have received a free ticket in the mail, will gather around noon and they will eat lunch around 1 p.m.

“We will take their pictures, do a welcome, and do some different awards, like the oldest one there,” Eyre said. “There is a lady who is 103 who is coming this year.”

“There is also an award for who came the farthest,” Rowberry added. “They just talk and they feed them lunch.”

The first program, which is much like an adult talent show begins at 2:30 p.m. and anyone 18 and older is able to attend.

“There will be local talent performing and it is around an hour and a half,” Rowberry explained.

After the first program, dinner will begin.

This year, local chef Bronco Cloward will be cooking and serving chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls, and Cloward’s famous cheesecake.

Dinner will run from 4 to 8 p.m. with the second program beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Solbergs or City Hall for $18 before the programs and at the door for $20. Only cash will be accepted and the ticket price includes a show and dinner.

Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. there will be a D.J and a live band, and participants are encouraged to dance.

In 2020, Eyre and Rowberry had everything set up to begin the Sociable when they received a call that because of the pandemic, they needed to shut everything down.

In 2021, the Sociable was a no-go too.

“A lot of our committee had a hard time getting excited this year,” said Eyre. “They felt like they were so excited in 2020 and then it was shut down. They’ve had a hard time getting back into it but they said not that it is coming back together and they are seeing that we are able to put it on, they are getting excited.”

Being selected as a chair of the Grantsville Sociable is an honor.

Eyre grew up in Salt Lake City and met her husband at Brigham Young University. She and her husband now have three children and five grandchildren.

Eyre and her husband moved to New Jersey after college and when her husband received a job offer, they moved to Tooele.

“We lived in Tooele for 10 years and then we moved to Grantsville and we’ve been living in Grantsville for 15 years now,” Eyre said.

Eyre teaches Language Arts at Grantsville Junior High School.

Rowberry grew up in Grantsville as a fifth-generation resident. During his life, he has lived in Denver and Utah County, but eventually moved back to Grantsville.

Rowberry is married and has three children and one grandchild.

He teaches wood shop, outdoor survival, and college and career awareness at Grantsville Junior High School.

Each year at the end of the Sociable, committee co-chairs decide who they would like to nominate as the next year to be the new chairs and in 2019, Eyre and Rowberry were selected.

At the end of each program on Saturday, Eyre and Rowberry will announce who the co-chairs for the 2023 Sociable will be.

Rowberry and Eyre want to thank committee members Kellie Fisher, Carli Lazenby, Charlie and Bill Strickland, Tracy Begay, Paul and Courtney Cook, Ada Goodworth, Bronco and Nicole Cloward, Jeff Goodsell, Annette and Eric Johnson, Kayla Cameron, Heather Hanson, Macae and Kelly Wanberg, Janice Marriott, Karma Dale, Mindy Thomas, Julia Martin, and Coy Johnson.

To find out more about the Sociable, please visit the Grantsville Sociable Facebook page.