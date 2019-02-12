Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville High School’s Hadlee Begay won two Class 3A state championships on Thursday at Brigham Young University. Begay won the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle on Thursday.
  • Hadlee Begay receives her medal after winning the girls 100-yard butterfly.
  • Grantsville’s Zane Thomas holds up his first-place medal for winning the 3a state championship title in the 100 backstroke.
  • Thomas receives his first-place medal.

February 12, 2019
Grantsville State Champions

The Grantsville swim team brought home three individual championships from Thursday’s Class 3A state championship meet, which took place at Brigham Young University in Provo. 

Sophomore Hadlee Begay won the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle championships, giving her four state championships in just two years after winning the same two events as a freshman. Junior Zane Thomas made history by becoming Grantsville’s first male individual swimming champion, winning the boys’ 100-yard backstroke. His win helped the Cowboys finish fourth in the boys’ team competition, equaling their finish from last season.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

