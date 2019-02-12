Grantsville State Champions

The Grantsville swim team brought home three individual championships from Thursday’s Class 3A state championship meet, which took place at Brigham Young University in Provo.

Sophomore Hadlee Begay won the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle championships, giving her four state championships in just two years after winning the same two events as a freshman. Junior Zane Thomas made history by becoming Grantsville’s first male individual swimming champion, winning the boys’ 100-yard backstroke. His win helped the Cowboys finish fourth in the boys’ team competition, equaling their finish from last season.