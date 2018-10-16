Grantsville student orchestras will perform Wednesday night

More than 150 orchestra students from four separate schools will perform Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Grantsville High School auditorium.

Students from Grantsville High School, Grantsville Junior High School, Grantsville Elementary and Willow Springs Elementary will perform.

“We’ll have 55 students from the high school, 55 from the junior high and 54 elementary students,” said Susanna Hanson, who teaches orchestra at all four schools. Hanson replaced orchestra teacher Natalie Ashby this year..

“Students at the high school and junior high school have been rehearsing since August, and the elementary students have been rehearsing since Labor Day,” Hanson said.

Beginning students will perform first, followed by intermediate students and then advanced orchestra students. Beginning students should complete their presentations by 7:30 p.m., Hanson said.

Orchestras will include piano, violins, violas, cellos and bass.

The GHS chamber orchestra, the most advanced group, will perform “Prelude On An Early American Folk Hymn” written by Claude T. Smith. The group will be accompanied on the piano by Michael Green. He received his Doctorate of Music Arts from the University of Utah.

Green grew up in Grantsville and now teaches piano from his studio in Tooele.

One of his dreams is to bring a piano conservatory to Tooele Valley where students could come for lessons and where the public could come enjoy the music.

Green said his main advice for orchestra students is to “practice, practice, practice.”

Betta Nash taught orchestra classes to students of all ages in Grantsville and Tooele between 1987 and 2013.

“Grantsville is a special place for the arts. I taught orchestra both in Grantsville and Tooele and half of the students I taught were from Grantsville although the population was about one-third the size,” Nash said.

The concert is a fundraiser for the orchestra programs in a quest to buy a new bass.

Hanson said a new bass will cost between $2,000 and $3,000. Each person attending the concert is asked to contribute $1 or $4 per family.

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St.