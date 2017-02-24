Grantsville stumped by Cedar perimeter pressure

Cowboys drop out of consolation bracket with loss ♦

Grantsville did a little better job of managing the state-tournament jitters Friday, but fell out of the consolation bracket of the Class 3A state tournament with the 59-48 loss to Cedar at Utah State University’s Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Grantsville senior center Abby Butler had six points in the first quarter, helping the Cowboys to a 7-3 lead midway through, but Cedar junior forward Carley Davis went on a 7-0 to help the designated away team to a 10-9 lead after one.

Cedar didn’t relinquish the lead until midway through the third quarter when Grantsville senior forward Rylie Ekins hit a corner 3-pointer to make it 24-23 — her only field goal of the day.

Senior guard Lindsey Robinson answered in kind on the next possession, and Cedar ran back to a 12-0 run that lasted until Grantsville freshman Ashlee Edwards hit a driving floater to make it 35-26 Cedar with 1:41 to go in the quarter.

Grantsville senior forward Brayle Crosman hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth, and junior guard Paige McCluskey hit her second 3-pointer of the night two minutes later to pull the Cowboys to within two at 42-40.

Cedar guard Courtnie Lamb missed a pair of free throws, and Crosman collected the rebound to go coast-to-coast a draw a foul. Her free throws tied the game at 42.

Grantsville scored only six more points in the final four minutes, only to watch Cedar hit 6-of-9 free throws to seal its place to face Region 9 champion Desert Hills in the fifth-place game Saturday morning.

Butler scored a team-high 14 points in the loss. Crosman chipped in another nine.

Grantsville finished the season with a 21-4 overall record and a Region 10 championship.