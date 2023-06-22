Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
June 22, 2023
Grantsville summer baseball drops 1-8 contest to Skyline High

A mid-game scoring outburst by the visiting Skyline Eagles proved too much to handle for the Grantsville Cowboys summer varsity baseball team.

Despite keeping the game close through the first four innings, with Skyline hanging on to a 2-0 lead, the Cowboys surrendered six runs at the top of the fifth to fall into an 0-8 hole.

Though they recorded a run in the fourth, Grantsville was unable to capitalize on two-straight bases loaded situations, at the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, and ultimately lost 1-8.

