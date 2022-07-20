Grantsville Summer of Fun celebrates Pioneer Day

The next Grantsville Summer of Fun event will be held at the Clark Farm on Saturday evening to celebrate Pioneer Day and will include old fashioned games and family fun.

The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. and families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic to eat on the grass.

During the event, there will be games for children and adults, including a handcart pull, potato sack race, three-legged race, a fishing pond game with prizes, corn hole, and ring toss.

There will also be a candy cannon for children at 6 p.m. and handmade quilts on display.

Those interested in participating in a dutch oven cookoff should scan the adjacent QR code to sign up.

“This will be a fun time to hangout with your family and celebrate Pioneer Day,” Grantsville City Council member Jolene Jenkins said.

The event will be free for everyone.