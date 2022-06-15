Grantsville Summer of Fun event this weekend includes car show for all kinds of vehicles

Grantsville City will host another Grantsville Summer of Fun event this weekend that will include a vehicle show and free hotdogs.

The event, called a “show and shine” because participants will be able to enter any vehicle, motorcycle, ATV, or anything with a motor, will be held Saturday evening at Academy Square Park, located at 20 N. Center Street next to the Fire Station.

This free event will take place from 4-8 p.m.

Those interested in bringing a vehicle to enter in the event should meet at the park sometime between 3 to 4 p.m. There is no entry fee.

“We’ve kind of said, ‘If you can shine it, bring it,’ so it’s not just a car show,” Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member said. “If someone wants to bring their side-by-side or anything, bring it. Just show off what you’ve got and what makes you unique.”

The group Bikers Against Child Abuse will be at the event and will offer free hot dogs.

There will also be a few food trucks at the park.

At the end of the show, Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow wants the vehicles to line up and drive up and down main street a few times.

“We chose this weekend, because it’s close to Father’s Day,” Jenkins said. “So, bring your dad, bring your grandpa, come celebrate Father’s Day…Come check out the different rides and just have a good time as a community.”

The Grantsville Summer of Fun event series will run all summer long and was created for Grantsville residents to get to know each other, although everyone is invited.

“We really want our community to have the opportunity to get together and get to know each other,” Jenkins said. “We have a lot of new people moving into town and we want to celebrate our existing community and welcome new community members. I always tell the Summer of Fun committee that the community that plays together stays together and that’s our big push; we want people to find out how they belong in the community, make friendships, and just spend time together.”

Jenkins wants to thank Sarah Patino and BACA for their help with this event.