Grantsville Summer of Fun to host movie at the park

The Grantsville Summer of Fun committee will be hosting a free movie at the Cherry Street Park on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

The park is located at 115 E. Cherry Street and the movie shown will be the 80’s classic “Goonies.”

Before the movie begins, a short video by Bikers Against Child Abuse will be shown.

During the movie, there will be free popcorn and vendors selling treats.

“Hidden treasure, a lost pirate shop. And lots of shenanigans- bring your family, your friends, and neighbors, a blanket or chairs, and come have an adventure with us,” Jolene Jenkins, Summer of Fun committee members and Grantsville City Council woman said.

Admission into the movie will be free.