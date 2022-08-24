Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 24, 2022
Grantsville Summer of Fun wraps up with a salsa date night

The last Grantsville Summer of Fun event will include salsa dancing and food.

The event will take place Saturday, August 27 from 7-10 p.m. at Academy Square Park, located next to the Grantsville Fire Station.

“As if summer wasn’t hot enough, we are ending our Summer of Fun with a salsa night,” said Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member and Summer of Fun committee member.

At the event, there will be free chips and salsa, a salsa tasting contest, and food trucks.

There will also be salsa dance instruction.

The event will be free.

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top