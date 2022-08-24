Grantsville Summer of Fun wraps up with a salsa date night

The last Grantsville Summer of Fun event will include salsa dancing and food.
The event will take place Saturday, August 27 from 7-10 p.m. at Academy Square Park, located next to the Grantsville Fire Station.
“As if summer wasn’t hot enough, we are ending our Summer of Fun with a salsa night,” said Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member and Summer of Fun committee member.
At the event, there will be free chips and salsa, a salsa tasting contest, and food trucks.
There will also be salsa dance instruction.
The event will be free.