Grantsville takes down South Summit 3-1, plays tough at Morgan

Cowboys garner 4th place in 3A RPI ♦

Grantsville’s volleyball team completed a successful week Thursday with their first win over Region 13 competition South Summit since 2014. The Cowboys beat the Wildcats 3-1, 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-18. Earlier in the week, Grantsville won a set from Morgan and fought to a 26-28 loss in the third set before falling 1-3 to the Trojans, 25-15, 13-25, 26-28, 15-25. Headed into two more Region 13 games this week, the Cowboys sit at 10-5 overall and 2-1 in Region 13 with games at Ogden Tuesday and at home against Ben Lomond Thursday.

For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys celebrated a victory over South Summit. In their first game, GHS jumped out to a 12-5 lead before extending it to 20-10. Kills by seniors Brylee Castagno and Emily Ware paced Grantsville as well as strong serving by Avery Allred, Ware, Eliza Smith, Brooklyn Berrett, Kaitlyn Nordgren and Alexis Egbert.

In the second set, Grantsville started out behind, and they were unable to regain the lead throughout the game. They came within two at 15-17, but several unforced errors by the Cowboys allowed South Summit to take the set 19-25.

Grantsville came out strong in Game 3 and served the ball well throughout to bring home the 25-15 victory before wrapping up the match (3-1) with a 25-18 win in Game 4 behind aces by junior Ava Kelly, blocking and hitting by sophomore Ranae Rounds and an overall team effort.

Tuesday September 13, Grantsville traveled to Morgan to take on the Trojans They came out on fire and took the first set 25-15 before falling to 13-25 in the second set. Down 17-24 in the third set, the Cowboys battled back to 24-24 but ultimately fell 26-28. The Cowboys came out slow in the fourth set and never regained momentum, losing the fourth game 15-25, and the match 1-3.

In the first set, junior Brie Hammond, starting for her first time, recorded eight kills to match senior Emily Ware’s eight. Senior Brylee Castagno added six kills. Ware recorded three blocks and played tough at the net and on the back row. Senior Kaitlyn Nordgren tallied 25 assists and several amazing defensive saves.

The Cowboys served a huge 95% with three players serving perfect games. Sophomores Avery Allred (18/18) and Brooklyn Berrett (15/15) along with junior Aliyah Fernandez (11/11) didn’t miss a serve all night. Fernandez recorded four aces with Berrett and senior Kaitlyn Nordgren added three.

In the third game, with her team down 17-24, Berrett served seven consecutive balls to tie the game at 24-24 before the Trojans ultimately won the game 26-28.

Against the Trojans high powered offense, Allred and Berrett recorded 19 and 16 digs, respectively.

The Cowboys will get another shot at the Trojans Thursday September 29 at home. They invite everyone out to come out and help them “Kill Cancer” as they raise money during their game to fight against cancer. There will be a silent quilt auction and other events to help raise money for the Huntsman Center.