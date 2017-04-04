Grantsville theatre group to present musical ‘Oklahoma’

Director Macae Wanberg believes Grantsville residents will relate to The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre’s production of the 1942 musical “Oklahoma.”

“I think this is a great fit for our rural community,” Wanberg said.

“Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story,” according to a website about the Rodgers & Hammerstein production. “Oklahoma” was the pair’s first collaboration.

Shows are set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday nights with a matinee on Saturday.

Curly will be played by Dan Ogden, who has appeared in about half of the theatre group’s 15 productions, Wanberg said. Laurey will be played by Lauren King from Holladay. This will be her first appearance in a Grantsville dinner theatre show.

“I minored in theatre arts at BYU and I’m always looking at audition announcements,” King said. “’Oklahoma’ is one of my favorite plays.”

King said she has been acting in plays since junior high school. Wanberg said that King “has a sweet voice.”

Other main parts are played by Airdrie Gillie, Joseph Knickerbocker, Jenine Gillie, Landon Gumucio, Alex Scott, Jason Matthews, Nathan Christensen, Robert McKeon, Kimberly Whitworth and Shannon Hughes.

The cast includes 45 people and requires extra attention to utilizing space on-stage and offstage, according to Wanberg.

“The cast for our production of ‘The King and I’ was larger, but this is a small venue for this size of cast,” she said. “We have to maximize space.:

Actors have been rehearsing since mid February, and a dress rehearsal was held Monday.

Three popular songs in the play include “Oklahoma,” “What a Beautiful Mornin’,” and “Kansas City,” according to the playbill.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovating, having set the standards and established the rules of musical theatre being followed today,” according to the website.

There will be no dinner with Thursday’s show that begins at 7 p.m. Dinners shows will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.

To reserve tickets call or text (435) 241-8131 or purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain call. Patrons will be seated in order of reservation/purchase.