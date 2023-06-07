Grantsville to build Veterans Memorial Park

Grantsville City will soon have a place to honor veterans and those currently serving in the military.

The city’s new Veterans Memorial Park will be located at the current Academy Square Park at 429 E. Main Street, next to the fire station.

“We’ve never had anything like this in Grantsville,” said Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow. “This community is really patriotic and we honor our veterans, so this is something that we had to take care of. This will be a place where we can honor our veterans, including the ones who’ve passed, the ones who still serve, and the ones retired.”

Although the park will honor all veterans, there will be a special emphasis on honoring those who served in Vietnam.

“We have taken extra time to make sure that those who served in Vietnam get extra recognition,” Critchlow said. “We are trying to make up for what they didn’t get and what they should have had.”

Grantsville City announced plans for the park on Memorial Day, but the idea has been in the works for over a year.

Last spring, the Grantsville City Veterans Committee was created after Critchlow had the idea to construct a park honoring veterans.

The committee consists of all veterans and no elected officials.

“We gave them the ability to design what they would like to see in the park,” Crichlow said. “They came up with a really good idea and a good plan. They’ve done a really good job … I’m really proud that they’ve put in this work.”

With added sidewalks, the park will be shaped like a purple heart, a nod towards those who have been wounded in combat.

There will be a six-foot high wall made out of granite covering a large piece of concrete, which will have Grantsville soldier’s names written on it.

“On the wall, we won’t have any sort of designation,” Whit Cook, chairman of the veterans committee said. “At our memorial, we are all brothers and sisters in arms, so everyone will be equal on the wall.”

The granite wall will be weather resistant and allow the memorial to last for well over 100 years.

As Grantsville receives more veterans, the wall will be able to be extended.

There will be a statue on the north side of the park featuring a father dressed in military gear with his son behind him in a cowboy hat holding an American flag folded in the shape of a triangle.

“There are a lot of ways you can interpret the statue,” Cook said.

The statue honors generational service, honors those who served and their families, and recognizes that small towns like Grantsville produce soldiers.

Dan Snarr, a nationally recognized artist from Stansbury Park, will build the sculpture, and it will be placed on top of a concrete pedestal with a hexagon on the outside of the pedestal representing the six branches of the military.

At the base of the pedestal, there will be granite pavers about the size of a ceramic brick. The bricks will also be made out of granite and include the names of soldiers or insignia coins inlaid with three lines which will include rank, name, birth and death date, or something similar.

“There are a lot of things that can go into these pavers,” Cook said.

By the statue, there will be a gathering area and an area where a speaker will be able to talk to a group.

Because many veterans become first responders, there will be a place where first responders and members of the fire department can go to remember their fallen.

Each year, the fire department rings a bell on September 11 to recognize those lost during the terrorist attacks. In the park, there will be a pedestal on the far north end where they will be able to place their bell and ring it. The bell will be able to be removed when they are done.

The park will include above ground lighting, benches throughout, and nine flag poles representing the six branches of service, an American flag, Utah State’s flag, and another flag pole for another use.

The park will include walking paths and will be ADA accessible.

To construct, the park will cost around $700,000, none of which will come from taxpayer funds.

The money will come from selling names that will go on the wall next to the fire station and the pavers at the base of the pedestal of the statue.

Those interested will also be able to purchase a bench. Money will also come from state and federal grants, along with community donations.

To donate, visit grantsvilleut.gov, visit Grantsville City Hall, or mail checks to Grantsville City Finance Department at 429 East Main Street Grantsville, Utah 84029.

Construction will begin when all of the money comes in. Right now, it is unknown when the park will be finished.