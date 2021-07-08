Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

July 8, 2021
Grantsville to go dark

Power outage planned for Sunday night 

Rocky Mountain Power will shut off power in Grantsville for about five hours on Sunday night through early Monday morning.

The planned interruption is scheduled for Sunday night, July 11 starting at 11 p.m. and will end on Monday morning at 4 a.m.

The interruption will affect 4,793 customers in Grantsville. The planned interruption is necessary to install new equipment in the Grantsville substation, according to Rocky Mountain Power officials. 

“While we are suspending numerous planned interruptions due to weather events, this interruption is critical to preserving system reliability and safety. Our crews will take all steps possible to minimize the length of the interruption, but some of the work can only be safely performed with the service de-energized,” wrote Rocky Mountain Power in a written statement announcing the planned shutdown.

Rocky Mountain Power advises that as a precaution, people in the affected area should unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption. 

 

