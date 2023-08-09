Grantsville will host an American Idol season 21 contestant at the Clark Historic Farm as part of their Grantsville Saturday Series this Saturday, Aug. 12.

Dawson Wayne, 21, will perform at 7 p.m. during a free community concert.

Those interested in attending the concert should bring a blanket or chair to sit on, and any food or drink they would like.

Wayne finished in the top 26 in the American Idol competition this year. He will perform cover songs as well as a few originals. He will also be performing some of the songs he sang on the tv show.

“We feel really lucky to have a mutual acquaintance who invited him to come,” said Laurie Hurst, with the Clark Farm.

“You don’t want to miss this performance with Dawson Wayne,” said Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member. “Bring your family and your friends, and enjoy another wonderful evening on the farm.”

During his time on American Idol, Idol judge Katy Perry called him an “artist in the making.”

Wayne has recorded a song for the 2023 Strength of Youth Album and served a performing mission in Nauvoo for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wayne originally is from Texas but will be relocating to Utah and enrolling at Brigham Young University in Provo.