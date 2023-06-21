Grantsville to host annual pageant this week

The annual Miss Grantsville pageant will take place this week, kicking off the city’s Fourth of July activities.

The 72nd pageant will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 in the Grantsville High School auditorium.

The pageant’s organization is a community-based volunteer effort and provides an academic scholarship to the winner. The contestants, who range in age from 16-24, are required to submit a packet of paperwork, and must meet minimum GPA and other standards.

The winners are selected by a panel of judges based on a review of their submitted paperwork, an interview, answering an on-stage question, their attitude, performance of a talent, and a walk in a formal gown.

Contestants had the opportunity to write a short bio about themselves that judges were able to read. Their bios are below.

Nikkole Jo Dong

Nikki is the daughter of Danile and Krystal Dong. She is 17 years old, and the oldest of 5 children. She is a state championship wrestler, a varsity head cheerleader, and the Legacy Ballroom team president. In addition to that, she enjoys participating in tennis, golf, and Dance Company. She has lettered in academics, cheerleading, wrestling, and dance. She loves math and helping her classmates better understand the concepts. Nikki loves her family and would do anything for her hometown. Her greatest achievement is gaining the mental endurance she needed to become a state championship wrestler. This mental endurance has also helped her in her everyday struggles. In the future, Nikki plans on serving a mission for the LDS church, obtaining a degree in Law and Criminal Justice, and beginning a family of her own.

Makenna Bohman

Makenna Bohman is the daughter of Theresa and Karl Bohman. She is 18 years old. She is the middle of five siblings, and also has two amazing sisters-in-law. Makenna enjoys doing anything outdoors with the people she loves. Makenna’s favorite place in Grantsville is the high school football field and the feeling that comes under those Friday night lights when the whole community comes to support small town kids with big dreams. Since freshman year, she has fallen in love with the game of golf and has set several school records. She enjoys learning in school and serving those in her community. Her greatest achievement is achieving a 4.0 GPA even with college level, concurrent enrollment classes. Makenna was the first girl in Grantsville girls golf history to medal at a state tournament and be on first team allstate. She has been accepted into the University of Utah, and she is at the top of her class. She says that high school doesn’t last forever, but it sure can set up opportunities to achieve your dreams. Makenna loves kids and truly believes that there is no better way to spend her life than helping kids in terrible circumstances, and so she plans on becoming a nurse practitioner.

Morgan Breanne Thornton

Morgan is the daughter of Mark and Sinamin Thornton. She is 18 years old and the oldest of five children. Morgan loves all sports and being involved. She has danced since she was three years old. She has lettered 3 times in basketball and two times in track- for which she was also awarded the Cowboy Bob scholarship. She also loves journalism, and was a feature editor this year for Grantsville High School’s Journalism Club. Morgan and her family love spending time hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, and being outdoors. Her greatest achievement is the perseverance she developed through playing basketball. She put in extra hours to develop her skills, and was able to make the varsity team sophomore through senior year- even playing through a broken foot. Morgan plans to attend Utah Valley University to become an X-Ray technician and then to serve a mission for the LDS church.

Hilda Roze Penney

Hilda is the daughter of Krista and Bryan Sparks, and Shay Penney and Shelby Lamont. She is 18 years old and has seven siblings. She absolutely loves her big, blended family. Hilda currently attends Snow College, studying elementary education, but she also has a great interest in social work. She loves working with kids and she is very passionate about equal rights for everyone- no matter their background. While in high school, Hilda was a member of National Honors Society, the Gay-Straight Alliance, and the Theatre Council. At Snow College she is a member of the Service Club and Pride Club. She attends events with the Native American Club. Hilda loves theater, singing, and playing the ukulele. She grew up around very musical parents who always encouraged her. Hilda plans to finish her associates degree in elementary education, then transfer to Southern Utah University.

Jaidyn Alexis Wilder

Jaidyn is the daughter of Randy and Brenda Wilder. She is 17 years old, and the youngest of three children. Jaidyn is a varsity cheerleader, and on the track team at Grantsville High School. She has lettered in both cheer and track. She also enjoys painting, playing the ukulele, and traveling. She challenges herself by taking honors classes and has already received her certificate in dental assisting. Jaidyn is proud of the many titles her cheer team has won, including the state title and several region championships; She loves celebrating together with her team. In the future, she plans to attend Utah Valley University and study dental assisting, with the long range goal of being an orthodontist.

Brylee Davis

Brylee is the daughter of Ashley and Brian Davis. She is 17 years old and is the second of three. She has one older sister, and one younger brother. Brylee loves to hang out with friends, work on her nail tech license, and sew. Brylee has been elected as the senior class president for her class and is excited to serve her peers and school. Throughout her high school career, Brylee has served as the volleyball team manager and junior class secretary, all while maintaining an excellent 4.0 GPA. Brylee’s greatest accomplishment so far has been planning junior prom with her fellow class officers. She loved coming together with everybody and helping prom run smoothly. Brylee looks up to her grandma because she is always looking out for people and serving others. One thing that makes Brylee proud is when she sees others standing up for what they believe. In the future, Brylee plans to finish her nail technicians license, and then pursue a career in fashion merchandising.

Tylie Hancock

Tylie is the daughter of Jacob and Andrea Hancock. She is 17 years old and the oldest of 4 children. She loves playing volleyball, ice skating, and exploring new places. Tylie has a passion for videography and storytelling. She loves meeting new people and connecting through video. Tylie is a member of student government, which she absolutely loves because it puts her behind-the-scenes of the school. Tylie is also the editor-in-chief of the Grantsville High School newspaper, and is involved with the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. You can usually find Tylie looking for a new pace to explore. Her dream is to attend BYU and study anesthesiology.

Adela Mulford

Adela Mulford is the daughter of Travis and Jolene Mulford. She is 16 years old and the second youngest out of 6 children, four brothers, and one sister. She loves to dance, ride four-wheelers, and be outdoors. She currently teaches at Grantsville Dance Center and loves seeing the little girls fall in love with dance the way she did. Adela has been on the drill team every year and has gone from underclassmen representative to co-captain to head captain next school year. She has been in leadership positions on the team every year and has maintained a 3.8 GPA. After high school she plans to compete with a college dance team and receive a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. After college she hopes to raise a family of her own and teach second grade.

Hailey Broderick

Hailey Broderick is the daughter of Jared and Heidi Broderick. She is 16 years old and the second of four girls. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, cheerleading, volleyball, wrestling, singing, dancing, baking, watching movies, playing games, and reading books. Hailey has received the top scholar award and has a 4.0 GPA. She is a two-time state champion wrestler and next year she will be the student body secretary as well as head cheerleader. She looks up to her older sister Hannah because she has shown her that anything is possible. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Utah and then serve a mission for the LDS church.

Hannah Broderick

Hannah Broderick is the daughter of Jared and Heidi Broderick. She is 19 years old and the first of four girls. She is very outgoing and loves talking to people. She loves organizing, being active, singing, dancing, wrestling, socializing, and trying new things. Hannah was the first two-time wrestling state champion for Grantsville and Tooele County where she was named most outstanding wrestler. She was an Academic All-State recipient, captain of the girls wrestling team the year they had an undefeated season and won the state championship. She performed with the varsity ballroom and varsity drill team, where she served as secretary. She was also Key Club secretary and participated in Dance Company, volleyball, theatre and SheClub. Hannah plans on continuing her education at Snow College and to wrestle at the junior college national level this year. She plans to be a student body officer in the fall and will receive her associates in the spring. Her passion is working with kids and she plans on making a career out of it.

Brielle Kristy Hammond

Brielle is the daughter of Troy and Heidi Hammond. She is the middle of nine children. She has two sisters and six brothers. Her family loves sports, Brielle included. She grew up playing softball, volleyball, basketball, and more! Brielle is very passionate about cosmetology and has already completed a year of cosmetology school. During high school, Brielle has also been on the volleyball team, and was put on the Honor Roll for her GPA. Brielle teaches preschool two days a week during the school year and during the summer. She teaches swim lessons. Brielle loves being around kids and says that no matter what stage of life you are in, you can always learn something from children. Brielle looks up to her mom. Being the mom of nine children is no easy feat, but Brielle says she is the perfect example of patience and love. Brielle plans to get as many cosmetology hours as she can this next school year. After that she wants to attend an Esthetician’s school to receive both her cosmetology and esthetician license. After receiving both, Brielle plans to serve an LDS mission.