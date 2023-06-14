Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The Grantsville Public Library was recently awarded a grant to enhance teen programming.

June 14, 2023
Grantsville to host arts festival, artwork needed

Grantsville City officials will host an arts festival at the Grantsville City Library later this month. They are looking for artists to submit their work.

The festival will take place on Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members will be able to view Grantsville’s talent related to artwork during the festival.

Those who would like to submit artwork, should do so by June 20 by turning it into the Grantsville Library. Many different types of artwork will be accepted, including photography, 2D or 3D art, poetry, or writing.

The theme is “All Together Now” and there will be prizes for the best artwork.

During the event, there will also be a chalk art show.

Visit grantsvilleut.gov for updates.

 

