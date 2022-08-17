Grantsville to host back to school event and Summer of Fun Luau this weekend

Those looking for something fun to do this weekend in Grantsville before summer ends should look no further than a back-to-school barbeque Friday and Luau party Saturday.

The back-to-school barbeque will take place at Cherry Street Park, located at 115 E. Cherry Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

All families with students attending Grantsville, Twenty Wells, and Willow Elementaries are invited to participate.

During the free event, there will be hot dogs, games, and free haircuts will be offered to children who need them.

The Luau party will take place Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at Hollywood Park, located at 235 Legrand Drive. All are invited.

At the event, there will be Hawaiian style performers, food trucks, and the splash pad will be open. This event will also be free.

“Come have some tropical fun with us,” Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member and Summer of Fun committee member said.