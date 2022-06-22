Grantsville to host chalk contest and throw

As part of the Grantsville Summer of Fun event series, Grantsville City will host a chalk art contest and a chalk throw Friday and Saturday.

The Summer of Fun committee partnered with Grantsville Communities That Care to host the chalk art event.

The event will begin on Friday morning at Grantsville High School where chalk artists will gather to begin creating their own unique chalk piece, according to Jolene Jenkins, Summer of Fun committee member and Grantsville City Council woman.

Those interested in creating their own chalk piece as part of the event can visit Eventbrite and search “Grantsville City Chalk Art Festival 2022.”

Tickets range in price from $5 to $25. They can be purchased until Saturday morning.

Those participating in the chalk art festival will work on their creations throughout the day Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m.

“The chalk art will take a long time, because these are professional artists doing this,” Jenkins said. “Although, we don’t want people to be discouraged. Come out and try your hand at chalk art.”

The theme for the chalk art event is “HeARTful Connections.

Grantsville Communities That Care came up with the name, because they are encouraging youth to make healthy connections, according to Jenkins.

During the day Saturday, those interested in viewing the artists’ progress are welcome to come down to the school and. At the same time, at Grantsville City Park across the street, Shellie’s Dance school will be putting on a boutique to raise money to provide scholarships for children who don’t have money to pay for dance lessons.

“The boutique is not in conjunction with what we are doing but we want people to come check it out,” Jenkins explained.

After the artists finish up at 7 p.m., community members are encouraged to come down to the park to view their chalk art and participate in a chalk throw.

The event will be free and those participating will be able to throw chalk at each other and in the air, and get messy, according to Jenkins.

Those planning on going should wear old clothes and parents are encouraged to not allow young children to participate in the event, as the chalk can be bad for their lungs.

“This event will be chalky, messy, and fun,” Jenkins said. “We want to have fun and celebrate the different colors of Grantsville. We are all unique and we all have our own colors, like a crayon box. We want to celebrate that.”