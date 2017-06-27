Grantsville to host outdoor movie night at park Friday

Grantsville City residents looking for family-friendly entertainment this Friday evening will have a new option — an outdoor movie at the Cherry Street Park.

Last Wednesday, the Grantsville City Council approved funds for a free movie night at 9:30 p.m. on June 30. The city is renting a 15-foot-by-15-foot inflatable screen from Jumpin’ Jack Splash to project the movie, “Despicable Me 2,” and there will be free popcorn for attendees.

The Grantsville City Fire Department will provide the sound equipment. Attendees can bring snacks and drinks with them to the park, as well as blankets to sit on.

Grantsville City Councilman Neil Critchlow pushed for the movie night, which he hopes will become the first of many if the first is a success.

“I’ve seen it done in other cities and I really felt it was something we should try,” Critchlow said.

The 9:30 p.m. start time will allow it to be dark enough to see the movie screen and provide cooler temperatures for moviegoers, according to Critchlow. He said he would love to see a crowd of about 500 people come to the park this Friday for the free movie.

“It should just be a good time,” Critchlow said.

If the first movie night is a success, Critchlow said he hopes to see another three before the end of the summer. The movie night is sponsored by the city through the community relations budget line. During last Wednesday’s council meeting, Critchlow said securing movie rights, buying popcorn and renting the equipment should cost less than $500.