Grantsville to host Pioneer Day event

This weekend, Grantsville City will be celebrating Pioneer Day at the Clark Historic Farm on Saturday, July 22.

The free events will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a children’s parade. The parade will begin at the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church on Center Street and travel to Clark Street to the Clark Farm where it will end.

Children and adults interested in participating should meet at 4 p.m. at the church. Those interested should bring their wagons, bikes, and scooters to ride.

The parade route will be 1.25 miles long.

After the parade from 5-6 p.m. at the Clark Farm, there will be old-fashioned, pioneer-themed games including stick pull, handcart races, and potato sack races.

From 6-7 p.m., there will be a family picnic. Each family interested in attending should bring their own picnic. During dinner, there will also be a pie eating and seed spitting contest.

At the end of the evening, from 7-8:30 p.m., there will be live entertainment at the park including performances from local talent.

“We want to celebrate those people who sacrificed to get here to our little community,” Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said. “This will be a way to honor them and to remember what they’ve done for us. We want to encourage everyone to come and help maintain our hometown feeling.”

On July 24, 1847, the LDS pioneers first entered the Salt Lake Valley, making this year’s celebration the 176th Pioneer Day.