Grantsville to kickoff summer with foam party

This year, Grantsville City will host 12 summer events on Saturdays throughout summer for families. The first event will be a foam and bubble party.

The foam party will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Hollywood Park, located at 235 Legrand Drive from 3-5 p.m.

At the event, there will be a bounce house, obstacle course, and a bubble machine. The splash pad will also be open, and there will be snow cones, according to Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member.

There may also be food vendors, but that is not certain yet, Jenkins said.

“Admission will be free and this will be geared towards younger children and their families,” Jenkins said.

The Saturday events will be held each Saturday until August 18 and will include a concert at the Clark Farm, a car show and sock hop, an art festival, a luau, country night, and a Top Gun night.