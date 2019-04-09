Grantsville to pave Matthews Lane as part of city’s Main Street project

Driving on Matthews Lane in Grantsville may become easier to navigate and less bumpy when the dirt road is paved sometime this year.

The Grantsville City Council unanimously voted at its meeting on Wednesday to pave the lane.

The dirt lane is just west of Family Dollar Store at 560 E. Main Street and runs south to Durfee Street.

A new sewer line has already been installed along Matthews Lane as part of Grantsville’s Main Street Project that includes major improvements to the city’s water and sewer system at a cost of about $10 million, according to Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

“The road is already disintegrated and now pretty much gone,” Marshall said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The repaving project will cost $112,297 and funds are available through bonds to pay for the Main Street Project. Whitaker Construction Company of Brigham City will complete the work.

“We just met with the City on Thursday to discuss how we can repave the road within the budget we have,” said Matt Laurendeau, assistant project manager with Jones & DeMille Engineering. “I need to get change-order pricing back from the contractor before it happens, but I wouldn’t expect repaving of the lane to happen for at least one or two months.”

Rod Erickson, independent construction manager hired by Jones & Demille, said construction crews still need do some work tying into the sewer lines at ends of Matthews Lane at Durfee Street and Main Street before repaving can begin.

In an update of the entire Main Street Project, Erickson said water in one portion of the new pipeline on Main Street has been tested, chlorinated and approved by state officials.

“We also completed the main line water on West Main to Orchard Street,” Erickson said. “The contractor has filled the pipeline and is in process of testing the pipeline.”

He said the sewer line on Hale Street is in process of construction near Clark Street and construction would continue up to Main Street.

“All side streets will then be tied in and construction of individual service laterals will then follow,” he said.

The City Council also unanimously approved upgrades to sewer lift stations in the northwest area of city at a cost of $297,000.

“Because of the development on the west side of town, we eventually will need these upgrades to handle the sewage in that area,” Marshall told the council. “We would not do it immediately, but at the end of the summer. I recommend you consider doing this.”

Whitaker Construction would also complete this project, according to council meeting minutes.

The entire Main Street Project should be completed by June or July, according to grantsvillewaterproject.org.

The project includes approximately four miles of upgraded sewer system, and approximately 3.5 miles of upgraded water system.

“The project continues full-steam ahead,” Laurendeau said. “We continue to have four crews working, two laying water pipe, one making water connections and one laying sewer pipe and manholes.”

Once the project is completed, UDOT will repave Grantsville’s Main Street in the fall, according to officials.