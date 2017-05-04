Grantsville to pursue federal funds for Main Street project

Grantsville City will submit a loan application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund its multi-million dollar water and sewer line replacement project under Main Street.

The city council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to complete the application for the water and sewer mains, as well as re-drilling the city’s North Well for a total funding need of about $7 million.

The USDA Rural Development loan would be 2.75 percent interest over a 40-year term.

The Main Street project is expected to cost approximately $8 million and the North Well an additional $1 million, but the city intends to pay $2 million up front, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall.

The city intends to replace the water and sewer lines in conjunction with a reconstruction of Main Street by the Utah Department of Transportation in 2019.

While the price tag for the projects is high, Marshall reminded the council that a portion of the project could be covered by impact fees. Those impact fees could cover 26 percent of the cost for water lines, 81 percent of the cost of the sewer line and 62 percent of the cost of the North Well.

“Not all of this money comes out of the general fund,” Marshall said. “There’s a lot of this that is impact eligible.”

City Councilman Tom Tripp, who attended the meeting remotely, said he was in favor of including the North Well in the USDA funding. The North Well, which is underperforming and has a damaged well casing, was previously scheduled for replacement in 2019.

“I think that well is really important to the future,” Tripp said. “It’s my opinion you’ve got to include it.”

Marshall said he agreed with Tripp due to the possibility of problems with the well in the near future.

“By putting it out, the only thing we’re asking for is to have a failure on it and when it fails, it will be at the worst opportune time for us,” Marshall said.

To receive the USDA funds, the city would need to complete engineering and environmental studies within the federal department’s guidelines and interim financing during construction. Once the project was complete, the USDA loan would commence.