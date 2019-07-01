Grantsville, Tooele men face charges for swapping drugs

A pair of Tooele County men are facing felony drug charges after they allegedly agreed to swap controlled substances back in May.

Hayden Michael Val Wright, 24, of Tooele, is charged with second-degree felony arrange distribution of a controlled substance. David M. Pyne, 61, of Grantsville, is charged with first-degree felony arrange distribution of a controlled substance.

Grantsville City Police, working with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at Payne’s residence on May 8, according to a probable cause statement. Multiple items connected to drug use were found during a search of the residence.

An occupant of the home told police he had observed Pyne and Wright agree to exchange drugs with each other, the statement said. He said Wright agreed to give Pyne methamphetamine in exchange for heroin.

When Grantsville City police investigators interviewed Wright, he admitted to agreeing to trade Pyne methamphetamine for heroin the day before the warrant was served, the probable cause statement said. Pyne had previously been convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance in 2002.

Wright made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on June 18 before Judge Matthew Bates. He was appointed counsel and is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on July 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Pyne is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. before Bates.