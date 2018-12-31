Grantsville, Tooele split first two games in Cedar

Stansbury girls lose two at annual Steve Hodson Cancer Classic ♦

It was a mixed bag for the three Tooele County girls basketball teams that made the trip to Cedar City for the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, with Tooele and Grantsville each splitting their first two games, while Stansbury went 0-2.

Grantsville opened the tournament with a 58-48 win over Canyon View on Thursday, but lost 54-38 to Cedar on Friday. Tooele rolled to a 42-20 win over Parowan on Thursday before a 39-29 loss to Canyon View, while Stansbury lost 47-44 to Dixie and 58-51 to Hurricane. Each of the three teams wrapped up tournament play on Saturday, with Grantsville facing Hurricane, Tooele meeting Lehi and Stansbury playing Cedar.

Thursday

Tooele 42, Parowan 20

The Buffaloes outscored the Rams 24-4 in the second and third quarters and only allowed seven points over the final 24 minutes on their way to a comfortable victory.

Mallory Searle led Tooele with 10 points and Aysha Lewis added eight. Makayla Komer and Mandy Steadman each scored six, Nizhone Tso and Whitney Murray had three each and Alivia Cluff scored two as the Buffs limited Class 2A Parowan to just eight made field goals.

Grantsville 58,

Canyon View 48

Hannah Butler had 15 points and Ashlee Edwards added 14 to lead Grantsville past Canyon View.

The Cowboys outscored the Falcons 13-2 in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 29-15 at halftime. Canyon View closed the gap to 43-35 after three quarters, but Grantsville held on from there.

Maison White had nine points for Grantsville and Madison Fields added eight. Laura Sandberg had six, Addison Smith had four and Kylee Thomas had two.

Dixie 47, Stansbury 44

Dixie held off the Stallions in a hard-fought game, leading by four after the first quarter and somehow making that stand up.

Kalee Philips had 14 points to lead Stansbury, and Mia Thurber had nine. Kayla Alvey had seven points, Madison Welch had six, MacKenna Sargent had four and Kenzi Knudsen and Epa Tia each had two.

Friday

Hurricane 58, Stansbury 51

Hurricane built a 13-5 first-quarter lead and held on to beat the Stallions, handing Stansbury its third consecutive defeat.

The Stallions (3-6) trailed by just three points at halftime, but the Tigers outscored them 31-27 over the final two quarters. Philips had 15 points and Alvey knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a 14-point outing. Thurber hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, and Knudsen and Hannah Anderson each scored two.

Stansbury will open Region 11 play Friday at Ogden.

Cedar 54, Grantsville 38

Grantsville found itself trailing 32-17 at halftime and never recovered, suffering just its third loss of the season.

Butler had 13 points to lead the Cowboys (8-3), and Edwards had nine. White had six, Fields had five, Thomas had three and Smith had two for Grantsville.

The Cowboys will wrap up non-region play Thursday at Tintic before the Region 13 opener Jan. 8 at home against South Summit.

Canyon View 39, Tooele 29

The Buffs trailed the Falcons by just one point entering the fourth quarter, but Canyon View finished the game on a 14-5 run to snap Tooele’s five-game winning streak.

Searle had eight points for Tooele (5-3). Tso had seven, Lewis had six, Komer had four and Cluff and Murray each scored two. Tooele attempted just four free throws in the game, making three, while Canyon View was 13-for-22. That was the difference in a game in which the Buffaloes actually made more shots from the field — 13 to the Falcons’ 12.

Tooele opens Region 11 play Friday at Bonneville.