Grantsville tramples Ben Lomond 53-24

Riding a 10-game-winning-streak heading into Thursday night’s game, the Grantsville High girl’s basketball team sought to keep the ball rolling as it hosted the Ben Lomond Scots.

Early in the first quarter, neither team could put any offense together until Grantsville broke the scoring open two minutes in. Ben Lomond turnovers enabled the Cowboys to score unanswered points and kept the visitors off the scoreboard.

Despite leading in time of possession, and outhustling their opponents, Grantsville was unable to put together any significant momentum. Toward the end of the first, the Cowboys won the rebound game and managed to pad their lead to head into the second ahead 14-5.

In the second quarter, the Cowboys managed to outscore mainly due the Scots continued struggles with getting their shots to fall. A concerted effort by Grantsville, led by the scoring of Mckenzie Allen and Baylee Lowder, allowed them to pull away and the team ended the first half with a 25-9 lead.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Morgan Vera attributed her team’s disjointed start to Ben Lomond’s hard-nosed play.

“Ben Lomond did a really good job [at] making the game ugly by working hard,” Vera said. “They’re super scrappy.”

As both teams headed into the third quarter, Grantsville picked up their game on both ends of the court and shutout the Scots 21-0 over the next eight minutes. Not only did the players continue to create chances down low in their own end, but the Cowboys’ defense also stepped in to stop Ben Lomond from scoring to take a 49-9 lead.

“We finally settled in in the third quarter,” Vera said of the team’s response in the second half. “Defensively, [we said] we’ve got to create pressure, be on our toes and anticipate passess.”

Ben Lomond put together a scoring run in the fourth that caught Grantsville off guard for much of the fourth. But with the deficit being insurmountable, the Scots’ efforts were all for naught. Even with being outscored 15-7 in the last quarter of the game, the Cowboys were still able to cruise to a 53-24 victory.

The win brings Grantsville’s record to 17-2 and extends its win streak to 11, as the team heads to Morgan High School next week to face the Trojans on the road on Tuesday. Following the Jan. 31 matchup, the Cowboys head to Ogden on Feb. 2 to face the Tigers.