Grantsville wants sewer lift stations to stay privately-held

The Grantsville City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that would require privately-held, sewer lift stations to remain privately-held after construction.

A sewer lift station is used to move wastewater from a lower to a higher elevation using pipes and a pump, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Grantsville City Councilman Tom Tripp proposed the resolution but was concerned the legislation left an out for developers, as a private lift station could still be given to the city with approval of the city council and public works and engineering departments.

Grantsville City Attorney Joel Linares said he didn’t want the ordinance to absolutely prevent private lift stations if there could be a future situation where the city may want to take control of that piece of infrastructure.

“I don’t want to try and think we have the foresight to see that there’s no scenario where we shouldn’t do this,” Linares said.

In response, Tripp made a motion to approve the ordinance with the additional requirement that the city council vote be unanimous. The ordinance passed by a 4-0 vote, with Councilwoman Krista Sparks absent.

Linares also clarified the new ordinance would not apply to lift stations in subdivisions, which would be part of the typical approval process that comes before the city’s planning and zoning commission and city council. In a subdivision development, roads, water lines and other infrastructure are deeded to the city after construction.

Tripp said he believes the city council should look to create a policy statement or similar measure to make it clear the city is opposed to taking on additional lift stations.

“I don’t know why we’d want to have any lift stations,” he said.

The city eliminated two lift stations before putting one farther down the sewer system so if it was to back up, the blockage would be farther away from homes, according to Linares.