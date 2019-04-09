Grantsville woman charged after threatening people, kicking officer

A Grantsville woman is facing felony charges in two separate cases after she allegedly threatened people and kicked a corrections deputy at the jail.

Karly R. Hill, 40, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, as well as misdemeanor counts of attempted escape from official custody and interference with an arresting officer. Hill is also charged with third-degree felony assault by a prisoner in a separate case.

Grantsville City police officers were dispatched to a suspicious incident on Willow Street on March 31, according to a probable cause statement. When the responding officer made contact with Hill, “she was not making any sense” and seemed to be confused.

Hill was holding a young child and did not want anyone to touch them, the statement said. She was talking about an incident from years ago and her family said she didn’t make any sense and believed she may be under the influence of drugs.

One of her relatives told police Hill was acting strangely and carrying scissors and the child, the probable cause statement said. Fearing for the child, the relative went to grab them and Hill swung the scissors at her.

When the officer went outside to speak with Hill again, she went to run into the house, the statement said. The officer attempted to hold Hill by her arm to place her in handcuffs and she fought against him.

Once she was handcuffed and taken to a patrol vehicle, Hill attempted to run, according to the probable cause statement. It took several officers to get Hill into the patrol vehicle and to the Tooele County Detention Center.

The following day at the jail, Hill was transported to a padded cell for a “cool down period,” a technique used by corrections deputy to “illustrate to uncooperative inmates that their behavior will not be tolerated,” according to the probable cause statement. At one point in transporting Hill, she picked up her feet and refused to walk, so deputies had to carry her down a set of stairs.

While she was being carried, Hill kicked a corrections deputy in the face, before they completed escorting her to the padded cell.

Hill was scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on Monday but was not present and a $5,000 bench warrant was issued.