Grantsville woman charged with abuse of 16-month-old child

A Grantsville woman is charged with child abuse in connection to injuries suffered by her 16-month-old child.

Sydney E. Beaudoin, 20, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony child abuse-inflict physical injury intentionally.

On Feb. 7, the victim was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for a broken elbow and doctors found an additional eight bones were broken and in various stages of healing, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

The doctor reported there was no prior history of trauma and the injuries were consistent with cases of child abuse.

Beaudoin indicated the abuse was caused by her boyfriend, the statement said. In an interview, the boyfriend said Beaudoin was allegedly responsible for the abuse and denied abusing the child.

The police interviewed Beaudoin after the victim was revealed to have three new broken bones during a follow-up appointment at Primary Children’s Hospital, the probable cause statement said. The child was taken from Beaudoin’s care and she told police she was the only person in contact with the child since Feb. 8.

Beaudoin denied having ever abused the child and did not indicate how the child sustained additional broken bones, the probable cause statement said. She was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Beaudoin during her initial appearance Monday before 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins. A roll call hearing is scheduled for Beaudoin on March 21 at 9 a.m. before Adkins.