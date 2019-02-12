Grantsville woman charged with burglary and theft of rare coins

A Grantsville woman faces felony charges after she and a juvenile allegedly stole rare coins from a home on Cherry Street earlier this month.

Chantelle N. Espinoza, 18, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and second-degree felony theft.

A Grantsville City police officer was dispatched on a report of theft on Feb. 1 at approximately 1 p.m., according to a probable cause statement. The victim on scene claimed Espinoza and the juvenile stole rare coins valued at $20,000 and entered their home without permission.

After Espinoza and the juvenile were located, Grantsville City police interviewed them after reading them their rights, the probable cause statement said. Espinoza admitted to police she was inside the home and participated in the theft with the juvenile. She also told officers she had another individual sell the coins at a pawn shop.

The juvenile also admitted to being inside the house, stealing the coins and having someone else sell them at a pawn shop, according to the probable cause statement.

The pawn shop identified by Espinoza and the juvenile were contacted and confirmed they had the coins, the statement said. Espinoza was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center and the juvenile was booked at the Salt Lake Youth Detention Center.

Espinoza made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday. She is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.