Grantsville woman gets probation in child abuse case from last year

The Grantsville woman who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges in October will not face jail time, after she was sentenced to probation in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Sydney E. Beaudoin, 21, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of third-degree felony child abuse with intent to inflict serious physical injury on Oct. 31 before Judge Robert Adkins.

On Tuesday, Adkins sentenced Beaudoin to 36 months probation, with stipulations that include attending parenting classes, a mental health assessment and complying with the Utah Child Abuse Offender Registry.

Charges against Beaudoin stem back to last February, when her then-16-month-old child was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital with a broken elbow, according to a probable cause statement. At the hospital, doctors found an additional eight bones were broken and in various stages of healing.

The doctor reported there was no prior history of trauma and the injuries were consistent with cases of child abuse.

Beaudoin indicated the abuse was caused by her boyfriend, the statement said. In an interview, the boyfriend said Beaudoin was responsible for the abuse and denied abusing the child.

The police interviewed Beaudoin after the victim was revealed to have three new broken bones during a follow-up appointment at Primary Children’s Hospital, the probable cause statement said. The child was taken from Beaudoin’s care and she told police she was the only person in contact with the child since Feb. 8.

Beaudoin denied having ever abused the child and did not indicate how the child sustained additional broken bones, the probable cause statement said. She was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.