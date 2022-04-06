Grantsville working to get PAR tax on ballot

Grantsville City is working hard to get their version of a PAR tax — parks, arts, and recreation — on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, Grantsville City officials say its PAR tax would be used to upgrade parks, create pavilions, fix up buildings, build pickleball courts and more.

“We are early in the process,” Jewel Allen, City Council member said. “This is the first time we have tried to get this on the ballot.

PAR tax is a sales tax equivalent to 0.1%, or a 10% of one percent, which comes out to .01 cent for every ten dollars spent.

The tax would be included on all sales and used purchases in Grantsville, including all food.

“We do recognize that taxes aren’t the most popular thing for people, especially with gas prices and other expenses rising right now,” Allen said. “We want to make sure that we are sensitive to citizen’s needs. We don’t want to impose a burden on them.”

Grantsville’s first step was to ensure that the county was not going to issue a county-wide par tax.

“This cleared the first hurdle that we would need as a city,” Allen said.

Tooele City has been helping Grantsville with the logistics of PAR tax and ways to get in on November’s ballot.

“It’s been really helpful for us to study what Tooele has done,” Allen said.

If voters say “yes” to the PAR tax, Grantsville will be able to complete many projects with the money, such as creating playgrounds and parks, pickleball courts, and upgrading structures including repairing museums, historic structures, pavilions, and more.

“It’s pretty broad,” Allen said, speaking about the tax.

In order for Grantsville to use the funds for nonprofit entertainment, like Tooele’s Fridays on Vine, they would have to form a board or arts council that could facilitate the use of funds.

Grantsville City will share information with the public as the process to get the PAR tax on the ballot continues but will maintain a neutral position.

“According to state law, we aren’t able to necessarily tell people they should vote for this,” Allen clarified. “We want to make sure that the public is well informed about this.”