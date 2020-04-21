Grantsville’s 4th of July activities could be cancelled

Grantsville’s Fourth of July festivities including the parade and Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant could be cancelled because of the COVID-19 global epidemic.

“Everything is temporarily canceled right now. We are looking to perhaps add some type of celebration around Labor Day,” said Mayor Brent Marshall.

A fireworks demonstration for the Fourth of July is still a possibility if the fireworks eventually arrive from China. The mayor said residents could possibly watch the fireworks from their cars.

“The fireworks have been ordered and paid for; we have not received them yet,” he said

Grantsville City Council approved a resolution last week to extend the City’s “Proclamation of Local Emergency” until June 30. Its first “Proclamation of Emergency” expired on April 18.

The proclamation makes it possible for the City to recoup costs associated with COVID-19 and recent earthquakes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We have to keep track of the money we have spent because of the coronavirus and the earthquakes to submit to FEMA for reimbursement,” the mayor said.

According to the resolution the extension of local emergency is effective and shall continue until June 30, unless extended or terminated by subsequent Resolution of the City Council.

Marshall also is chairman of the Tooele County Board of Health. He reported Monday that the county had 41 cases of COVID-19 with four hospitalizations.

“Our number of cases keeps slowly climbing, but we are below the state average,” he said. “We encourage people to social distance and wash their hands often. They need to do these things to protect themselves and their families.”

Jeff Coombs, executive director of the Tooele County Health Department, provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom to the Grantsville City Council Wednesday night.