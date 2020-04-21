Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Mayor Brent and Corene Marshall waive at the 2019 Grantsville Parade. Fourth of July activities for 2020 in Granstville may be canceled or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 21, 2020
Grantsville’s 4th of July activities could be cancelled

Grantsville’s Fourth of July festivities including the parade and Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant could be cancelled because of the COVID-19 global epidemic.

“Everything is temporarily canceled right now. We are looking to perhaps add some type of celebration around Labor Day,” said Mayor Brent Marshall.

A fireworks demonstration for the Fourth of July is still a possibility if the fireworks eventually arrive from China. The mayor said residents could possibly watch the fireworks from their cars.

“The fireworks have been ordered and paid for; we have not received them yet,” he said

Grantsville City Council approved a resolution last week to extend the City’s “Proclamation of Local Emergency” until June 30. Its first “Proclamation of Emergency” expired on April 18.

The proclamation makes it possible for the City to recoup costs associated with COVID-19 and recent earthquakes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We have to keep track of the money we have spent because of the coronavirus and the earthquakes to submit to FEMA for reimbursement,” the mayor said.

According to the resolution the extension of local emergency is effective and shall continue until June 30, unless extended or terminated by subsequent Resolution of the City Council.

Marshall also is chairman of the Tooele County Board of Health. He reported Monday that the county had 41 cases of COVID-19 with four hospitalizations.

“Our number of cases keeps slowly climbing, but we are below the state average,” he said. “We encourage people to social distance and wash their hands often. They need to do these things to protect themselves and their families.”

Jeff Coombs, executive director of the Tooele County Health Department, provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom to the Grantsville City Council Wednesday night.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Restaurant Guide

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top