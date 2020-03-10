Grantsville’s $5.5M sewer project honored by state’s water division

Officials from the Utah Division of Water Quality honored Grantsville City Wednesday for completion of a $5.5 million sewer project during 2019.

Last year, construction crews upgraded sewer and water lines underneath Main Street and other streets in the city at a cost of just over $10 million.

“We want to thank you for the project you built; we’re really happy to be able to be a part of it,” said John Mackey, engineering section manager for the Division of Water Quality.

He presented a plaque to city leaders recognizing the city’s support of Utah’s clean water program for its wastewater collection facility construction.

“A project this size is a big endeavor for any city and I know that you had roads torn up and the hardest part of these projects is the impact they have on the community while they are going on,” Mackey said. “But you were really smart how you did it. You took a proactive approach in that you recognized that you had a highway project coming through and you got in front of it.”

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall indicated the City had attempted three times to get financing in place for sorely needed water and sewer improvements.

Last summer crews worked simultaneously on the water-sewer projects to have them completed in time for the repaving of Main Street before colder temperatures arrived.

Grantsville City Finance Director Sherrie Broadbent said the sewer project cost the city $5,494,000. Grantsville received a loan with the help of the Utah Water Quality Board for $4,880,000 at a 1.75% interest rate for 30 years. Grantsville paid the remaining amount.

The cost for new culinary water lines and redrilling the city’s north well cost $5,135,000. Grantsville received a loan with the help of the Utah Drinking Water Program for $3.5 million at 1.5% interest for 20 years. Grantsville paid the remaining amount.

“We’re sorry for the citizens for the hassle you had to put up with the roads, but it is really nice to do these projects all at once,” Mackey said. “Grantsville now has a good solid amount of infrastructure to protect water quality.”

He thanked Broadbent and the mayor for their work in helping to complete all the financial paperwork needed for the project.

“One of the most difficult things is getting through all the paperwork. It’s government money, so dare I say there is a lot of red tape,” Mackey said.