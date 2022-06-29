Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville City sponsored a chalk throw on Saturday night as part of their Grantsville Summer of Fun. See photo pack on page 11.

June 29, 2022
Grantsville’s Chalk Fight

Grantsville City holds Saturday chalk fights 

Grantsville’s Summer of Fun series included a chalk art contest on the sidewalks of the high school on Friday and Saturday followed by a chalk throw in Grantsville City Park on Saturday evening.

 

