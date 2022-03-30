Grantsville Softball – Defense Shuts Out Providence Hall

Grantsville, UT – Chloe Bytheway, did her job on the mound as she allowed one hit, two walks and struck out five Providence Hall Patriots (5-5, 3-0) batters and her teammates did their job in the batters’ box, as Grantsville’s (5-5, 1-0) Softball team pitches a shut-out in a 13-0 victory in a non-conference home game as they extended their winning streak to five games.

Ellie Thomas hit the solo Home Run for the Cowgirls as that was her only hit during the game, she added a team-high 3 RBIs in the win. Addison Butler had two hits of her own and brought in a run across the plate with one of those hits.

Bolinder, Kenzi Allen, Avery Lee, Bytheway, Elise Smith, Zoey Cloward, and Maddy Lee all added a hit during the win. The Cowgirls also were walked seven times at the plate.

Next up for the Grantsville Softball team, they will now return back to region play as they will make the trip to Ogden High School on April, 5 with the first pitch scheduled for 3:30 pm as they will look for their sixth straight win on the season.