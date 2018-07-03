Grantsville’s Fourth of July celebration is ready to roll

The Fourth of July may not be until tomorrow, but Grantsville City has been celebrating America’s founding since last week, with events for the entire community.

Today’s lineup of events includes a tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and the Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant. Events over the weekend included a 4-on-4 volleyball tournament and 3-on-3 soccer tournament, both of which were held Saturday.

The tennis tournament will be held tonight at the Cherry Street tennis courts at 7 p.m., with a cost of $10 per player. All proceeds from event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The basketball tournament, which will be held at Grantsville Elementary School, begins at 6 p.m., with registration at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per player, with funds benefiting the Grantsville High School’s athletic programs.

The Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant, which features 10 contestants vying for the crown, will begin at 6 p.m. at Grantsville High School. The pageant is free and open to the public.

On the Fourth of July, however, Grantsville City will pull out all the stops, with events beginning early in the day and running until late in the evening.

The day begins with a pancake breakfast at the Grantsville Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast will be $5 per plate and payment will be cash only.

There will be a flag ceremony at 8 a.m., also held at the Grantsville Fire Station.

The Grantsville City 5K Scholarship Run, in memory of Ray Barrus, will be held at 7:30 a.m., beginning at Grantsville High School. There will also be a 1-mile fun run for kids aged 12 and under. Entry fees for the 5K are $13 per participant or $45 for families.

The Fourth of July parade will be held at 11 a.m., with line-up beginning at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Grantsville City Hall, heading west down Main Street. At Center Street, the parade turns south, then back east onto Cherry Street to Grantsville City Park.

There will be a number of activities at Cherry Street Park throughout the day, including a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a talent show from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and kids games, free bouncy houses, and a variety of food available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The day of activities is finished off by fireworks from the park at 10 p.m.