Grantsville’s historic Johnson Hall gets new roof paid for by donations

A historic building on Grantsville’s Main Street has a new roof that was paid for by nearly $25,000 in donations from customers

The building received the essential upgrade in August.

Johnson Hall at 4 W. Main Street, is owned by Travis and Jill Warr who operate Digidocs in the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Friends, family also donated labor, time and money to help us with the new roof and we were able to complete it before the first snow flies,” Jill Warr said. “Bids came in from $40,000 to $70,000, so we decided to do it ourselves.”

According to nomination documents for its Registry listing, the building is an excellent example of Victorian Eclectic ornamentation and is significantly associated with multiple periods of Grantsville history, according to a book published by the Grantsville Historic Preservation Committee.

Johnson Hall is one of the oldest commercial buildings in Grantsville. It has housed Grantsville Deseret Bank, the Grantsville Post Office and the Grantsville Drug store during its long history.

Deseret Mercantile, the western portion of the side-by-side pair of buildings, was built in 1890. The eastern portion, Johnson Hall, was built eight years later. The two buildings were connected in 1953, according to the book.

Jill Warr said the building sat idle for nearly seven years until she and Travis purchased it in 2010 and began renovations. Her business is located on the ground floor of the Deseret Mercantile.

She said research was unclear as to what the roof was made of when the building was new. Calls to the Historic Society in Salt Lake City and many old Grantsville residents produced no photos where the roof was visible. Due to the building’s age, and two “like” homes built during the same time period in Grantsville, it was determined that the roof was most likely cedar shingles.

“Once the old roofing was removed, we could find no proof of cedar shingles,” Jill Warr said. “Then Travis discovered cedar shingles and pieces of cedar shingles in the ceiling while drilling holes to put in the new roof vents.”

The roof was replaced with “CeDUR” composite cedar shingles that have a “Class A” fire rating.

“Most people think the roof is flat or round,” Jill Warr said. “It actually has nearly a 4:12 pitch. We put new half-inch plywood sheeting in and then ice shield over the entire roof. The shingles go on one row at a time with tarpaper between each row. It has a 50-year warranty and it will not catch on fire; a burning brand or torch will only scorch it. It will outlast us.”

The owners are hoping to continue the renovations by repairing the northeast corner of the building where decades of bat infestation and weather has melted the old Adobe bricks inside the wall.

Jill Warr said the first steps are analyzing the mortar and finding the source of the sand used in the mortar.

“The Historic Society sent out a guy who told us we needed to buy lime from France,” she said, “but we believe that the lime came from Grantsville’s own mine at the northeast point of the Stansbury Mountains. The sand came from somewhere near the Great Salt Lake because it contains calcified brine shrimp according to our analysis. Thanks to land and business owners on Antelope Island and around Tooele County, we have collected several sand samples to test. With the help of another dear friend who is a brick mason, we hope to restore the northeast corner next spring.”

Plans for both buildings are flexible, but Jill Warr is hoping for a 30-40 person conference room above the Digidocs store on the Mercantile second floor and a small office/ticket booth to support the ballroom on the second story of Johnson Hall.

“We hope to restore the soda fountain on the main floor of the Johnson Hall to its former glory for the ‘coffee clutch’ and for all the Grantsville residents who remember the old buildings with fondness from their childhoods,” she said. “We also hope to restore the old fashion balcony to the front of the Johnson Hall once the renovations are complete if we can convince the Department of Transportation into allowing it.”

She said renovating the building has been a labor of love.

“Grantsville City and Grantsville citizens have been very supportive,” she said.