The Clark Historic Farm saw over 9,000 visitors from as far away as Texas this weekend during their annual Honey Harvest Festival.

The festival took place on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 in Grantsville City.

The $3 entry fee gained honey lovers the chance to taste honey from all around the world, purchase honey from local harvesters, watch demonstrations about beekeeping and birds, play games, pet exotic animals, and purchase various items for sale from vendors.

There were also bounce houses for children, carnival games, entertainment, food, a pollinator art contest, The Tooele County Arts Guild traveling art show, and wagon rides.

“The 10th annual Utah Honey Harvest Festival was the best and biggest one yet,” Laurie Hurst, the Clark Historic Farm’s executive director said. “We had the perfect fall weather, charming décor, a wonderful variety of vendors and talented performers, and delicious honey from across the state.”

Because of how well attended the festival was, event organizers are considering adding a third day to the festival next year.

“The festival continues to grow every year, and with the increasing crowds and positive feedback we continue to see, the Utah Honey Harvest Festival is here to stay,” Hurst said.

All of the revenue collected from the festival this year will go back into putting on the festival next year, toward farm improvements, and towards programs at the farm.

The Honey Harvest Festival began in 2012 and has been put on each year except for 2020 as it was canceled because of the pandemic.

To learn more about the festival, please visit clarkhistoricfarm.org.