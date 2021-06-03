Grantsville’s Kaden Kelley completes banner high school sports career

Opponents had reason to fear Grantsville High School’s Kaden Kelley during the past few seasons.

In football, they were rocked by Kelley’s jarring tackles and quarterbacks’ passing ratings dropped with his multiple interceptions as a defensive back helping Grantsville to two consecutive state football semifinal games.

In baseball, runners put themselves at peril when trying to steal bases and passed balls were non-existent with his superb skills as a catcher helping the baseball team to a state championship this year.

Kelley loves both sports, but he’s a bit more passionate about football.

“It is always tough to answer when people ask what my favorite sport is, but I would say that football is my favorite. I just love being able to hit people and the atmosphere on Friday nights is crazy with everyone from the community showing up to support you,” Kelley said.

Next season, the star athlete will take his football skills to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Kaden had offers from University of Puget Sound, LaVerne University, Whittier, Lewis and Clark, Southern Virginia University, Grinnell, Tabor, Chapman, and Concordia. He did have interest from BYU and SUU.

Football honors included two-time All-State, two-time All-Region, 2020 GHS MVP, 2019 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and 2018 special teams player of the year as a sophomore.

Last week, Tooele Transcript Bulletin recognized Kelley as one of the top three athletes in Tooele County this past season.

In May, Kelley was one of 11 Utah high school football players recognized by the National Football Foundation as a scholar athlete.

Season stats included 101 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Academic achievements included a 3.97 GPA and High Honor Roll every term. He also contributed to the community and his church several service projects and helping with youth sports.

“It was a very exciting night at the banquet being able to meet Garett Bolles and represent my community,” Kelley said.

The scholar-athlete said friends and family have been a big influence.

“Each one of my family members motivates me to be better in every aspect. My best friends, Josh Staley and Hunter Johnson, also pushed me hard to succeed,” he said.

Kelley said he has had strong support from his coaches, and one of his top mentors was his brother Christian.

“He got me started before I even went to high school with weight lifting and going through different drills with him,” Kaden said.

“Then while I was in high school a great teammate I had was Drake Hall. Drake always showed me how to be a great teammate and leader and how to get the most out of everyone. Then of course I would have to say my dad (Heath Kelley). He has always coached me and supported me through everything and showed me not only how to be a great athlete but a great person as well,” Kaden said.

Winning a state championship this year was a fond memory for Kaden, but another fond memory was when accomplished a 50-yard scoop-and-score in the football state quarterfinals to help Grantsville defeat Summit Academy.

Kaden’s grandpas Denny Anderson and Paul Kelley both excelled at sports as did his father Heath and his older brothers.

“Kaden’s always wanted to prove himself, and show people that he is a great player and he has sacrificed a lot and worked hard over his four years of high school and even when he was young,” Heath said.

“He’s determined to also prove himself at the collegiate level. He’s a great teammate and has never talked badly about a teammate. I’m really proud of him for that. He’s always been concerned about what he could do better, as a teammate, and also how he can help his team win.”

Kaden said he is grateful for the opportunities he had at GHS and for the opportunities he will get going to Colorado Mesa.

“I just want to say thank you to all my coaches for believing in me even when I struggled and giving me a chance. I also want to say thank you to my mom (Angie) and dad for all their support. Also thank you to my siblings, Christian, Landon, and Ava for all they have done for me.