Grantsville’s Kenny ‘G’ wins 5th state trucker championship

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week of Sept. 8-14, passed by with little notice in the community — except at the Walmart Distribution Center in Grantsville.

Walmart recognized its truck drivers, over 8,900 nationally, with 173 of them working out of the Grantsville DC.

“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “They drive more than 800 million miles a year to keep this economy moving and deliver the products Americans need in their day-to-day lives … we are proud to celebrate them during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

There are more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers nationwide, delivering everything from food to local grocery stores to books to neighborhood schools. These drivers log close to 724 billion miles annually and last year, delivered over 70% of the U.S. freight tonnage — or 10.77 billion tons, according to the American Trucking Asosciation.

The efficiency and safety that truck drivers guarantee allow businesses and American citizens to confidently ship goods across state lines and to every corner of the country, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

One of Walmart’s drivers has brought home state and national recognition to Grantsville more than once.

Known as “Kenny G.” at work, Grantsville D.C. truck driver Kenny Grygla’s 2019 Utah Truck Drivers Association championship was his fifth state truck driving title.

Held at the Utah State Fairgrounds, the state truck driving competition draws about 200 competitors. The competition includes several obstacle course-like demonstrations of driving skill from behind the wheel, a written test, and a mock truck inspection.

In 2019 and 2018, Grygla placed first in the state competition in the 5th axle sleeper division. Grygla also has first place state championships in 2006, 2009 and 2012.

Grygla competed in the national American Trucking Association championships as well as Walmart’s in-house truck driving competition. In 2013, he placed first in the Walmart national competitions.

Grygla studied truck driving at Utah Technical College in Provo after being introduced to the world of truck driving and citizens band radio by a truck driving friend of his father.

Grygla started driving in 1981. He drove for Geneva Rock Products, Exide, and Albertsons before joining Walmart’s truck force in 1994 at its distribution center in Red Bluff, California. He moved to Grantsville in 2006.

“It’s been a steady income for my family,” Grygla said. “I have really enjoyed driving for Walmart for the last 25 years.”

Walmart has a variety of activities that drivers can participate in including parades and community events like Night Out Against Crime, according to Grygla.

Grygla drives a regular weekly schedule. He heads out on Monday mornings with a delivery to Omtario, Oregon, and then picks up at stores in Oregon, Idaho, and Las Vegas as he makes his way back home. He drops full trailers along the way for other drivers to return, arriving back in Grantsville on Thursdays.

He said it’s a route that he enjoys and the windshield time gives him an opportunity to ponder his hobby — writing poetry.

Safety is a primary concern for both Grygla and Walmart.

“Walmart provides regular training on safety, including defensive driving,” he said.

Defensive driving is important, because from Grygla’s view of the road from his seat high up in his truck, he can see what worries him the most — drivers with cell phones.

“I see it all the time,” he said. “Drivers with hands on their phones making calls or sending texts.”

Grygla also said truck drivers have to keep up to date on changes in federal safety rules and regulations.

“I have enjoyed truck driving,” Grygla said. “I have no regrets about choosing this profession.”

Walmart is looking to fill about 16 truck driver positions at the Grantsville DC, according to a company spokesperson.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.

To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.