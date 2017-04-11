Grantsville’s successful tree program ready for this spring

More trees will be coming to Grantsville this spring, through the annual street tree program and a business grant.

The city’s street tree program will allow residents to purchase curbside trees at half the cost through matching funds from the city. Residents and new homebuilders can buy up to two trees along the street under the program for half the usual price if they are planted in parking strips or between the yard and street if there is no curb.

This year, trees will cost $37.50 along the curb or $75 for any additional trees for the yard. Order forms are due to Grantsville City Hall by April 21 and are available online or in the monthly utility bill.

The trees available through the city’s tree program include bur oak, frontier elm, London plane, green ash, crab apple, linden, honey locust and Canada red.

In addition to paying half the cost of the tree, anyone taking advantage of the city’s tree program is required to plant, water and maintain the trees. The trees will be dropped off on April 28 and must be picked up by 5 p.m. at City Hall on that date.

Grantsville has been recognized with Tree City USA status by the Arbor Day Foundation since 2003 due to the street tree program, which has resulted in the planting of more than 2,000 large trees, according to a release from the city’s Beautification and Shade Tree board.

Grantsville City will also sponsor a poster contest for 5th grade students at both Grantsville elementary schools around the theme, “Trees are Terrific Storytellers of the Past.” A winner from each class will receive a larger tree to plant in their yard.

The city also intends to plant new trees in the north extension of the cemetery, which is being prepared for sales later. During its March 29 meeting, the city council discussed the new trees, which will be purchased through a $9,000 grant from salt supplier Cargill.

The grant was received last fall and extended into the spring to cover the cost of trees in the newest section of the cemetery adjacent to the Clark Farm, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall during the March 29 meeting. Cargill offered the grant as an opportunity for communities to reduce their carbon footprint, he said.